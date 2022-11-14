'Little People, Big World': Tori and Zach Talk Parenting Struggles With Three Kids (Exclusive)

Zach and Tori Roloff are feeling the strain of having three kids. In an exclusive sneak peek clip for Tuesday's episode of TLC's Little People, Big World, the young parents keep it real about raising three kids on their own.

"There's times, yeah, we feel outnumbered. Jackson has his needs, Lilah has hers, and then Josiah," Zach, 32, says of his and Tori's kids. "And it's like we're getting pulled in different directions. But we're super blessed with three kids, healthy kids and very good, well-behaved kids."

Zach and Tori share son Jackson, 5, daughter Lilah, 2, and baby Josiah, 6 months. Tori, 31, calls her youngest son "such an easy baby," but adds that she has one complaint.

"He just doesn't sleep at night," she shares, noting that her other two kids would have several longer chunks of sleep when they were Josiah's age. "Josiah's like two hours 50 minutes, he's up and ready to eat so I can't get any sleep. It's hard."

Zach also claims that he has a higher tolerance for their son's crying than his wife.

"My tolerance is so much different than Tori. Tori's tolerance for crying, anything is very, very small," he shares. "And then she gets mad at me. She's like, 'Zach, are you just going to let him cry?' I'm like, he's been crying for two minutes. Nowhere near my limit. So the whole nighttime routine can be very challenging."

The couple is currently living in Washington after moving away from Zach's family and Roloff Farms amid a dispute with his dad, Matt Roloff, over the property.

ET recently caught up with both Matt and Zach, and they gave differing accounts of where their relationship currently stands.

"I would say that the status of the relationship, if I had to summarize it, it's on the right path," Matt told ET. "We've had some setbacks in recent years. We've shared all of those on the upcoming season and before. Our real life is always a little bit ahead of when things are released. But we're definitely working."

Zach had a different take on the situation, telling ET, "It's still pretty tough, yeah, it's a tough situation. I think a lot has happened. It's gonna take a long time. I don't think responsibility has been taken, but, again, we're just raising our family."

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.