'Little People, Big World' Star Jacob Roloff Welcomes 1st Child with Wife Isabel Rock

Roloff took to Twitter to share the news on Monday in a simple post that celebrated the new addition to his family.

"My wife is a superhero, my son is an angel and all nurses are saints," he tweeted. "Goodnight."

The former reality star has not yet announced the name of his newborn son, or details surrounding his birth.

My wife is a superhero my son is an angel and all nurses are saints goodnight — Jacob 🌹 (@ffoloR_bocaJ) December 6, 2021

Jacob and Isabel announced their engagement in January 2018 after Jacob popped the question on Christmas 2017, revealing that the romantic moment happened while on a trip to Iceland.

The couple later tied the knot in September 2019, in a romantic farmhouse ceremony at the family's Roloff farms in Oregon.

Congrats to the happy couple!