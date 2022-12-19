'Little People, Big World': Amy Reflects on 'Sad' Drama Over Family Farm (Exclusive)

Amy still has mixed feelings about working with her ex-husband, Matt, on his farm, given all the drama surrounding the property. In this exclusive clip from Tuesday's new episode of Little People, Big World, Amy talks to her husband, Chris, about deciding to help out with pumpkin season on the farm, but says it's unlikely her and Matt's kids will go.

"I'll admit, it's not like I am 100 percent jumping up and down for joy because I still think I have some personal emotions and thoughts behind, you know, the farm, and what has gone down and everything," she says.

The farm has driven a wedge between Matt and his children, as Matt refused to sell his sons, Jeremy and Zach, a part of the land because they couldn't afford the price he was asking. He has since struggled to find a buyer. Still, Chris tells Amy he hopes that her kids will still come by the farm during pumpkin season with their grandchildren. But Amy is not hopeful, noting there are a lot of "changes" going on.

"The farm will always be Roloff Farms," she tells cameras. "The Roloffs grew up there. But there's a part of me that can definitely understand and see why not all the kids would be there because they don't consider it their farm anymore. Maybe in time that will change depending on what happens to this farm, but I think at this very second it's Matt's farm. It's their dad's farm, and it's sad."

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

ET spoke with the Roloffs in October, and Matt opened up about his tense relationship with his son, Zach.

"I would say that the status of the relationship, if I had to summarize it, it's on the right path," Matt shared. "We've had some setbacks in recent years. We've shared all of those on the upcoming season and before. Our real life is always a little bit ahead of when things are released. But we're definitely working."

ET also spoke with Zach, who decided to move away from the farm with his wife, Tori, and their kids after negotiations for a piece of the property between him and his dad broke down.

"It's just unfortunate the way things went down, but I think a lot of the siblings have kinda had enough of it and separated, which is totally sad and it's unfortunate," he said. "In my opinion, we should be enjoying the time with the grandkids and enjoying this season of life as a family, lots of cousins, but we're all kind of separated. It is what it is, though."

