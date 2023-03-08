Lisa Vanderpump Explains Why She's 'Flabbergasted' Over Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' Affair

When asked for her initial reaction, Vanderpump said, "Gobsmacked."

She continued, "Flabbergasted. I mean, literally, no words. I didn't see it coming. Nobody saw it coming."

As for as how Sandoval's ex of nine years, Ariana Madix, is doing, Vandermpump shared that she's not only seen her, she's shot with her, adding that Madix is "devastated" following her break-up with Sandoval.

"A lot of tears," Vanderpump shared. "Ariana was always that ride-or-die girlfriend. It seems like Raquel was the ride girlfriend and she was the die girlfriend -- not good."

The restaurateur also suggested that Sandoval might be out of a job and jokingly offered up his job to the WWHL bartender on hand Wednesday night.

Jokes aside, Vanderpump called the entire "Scandoval," extremely upsetting.

"It really was so upsetting. I was laughing about it -- I mean, if it wasn't sad, it would be funny. But I can't believe -- because there's so much fallout."

When it comes to the apologies Sandoval has released so far, Vanderpump isn't buying it, and is hoping more can be explained at the show's season 10 reunion.

"Well, obviously, it was because he had some kind of reaction to the first apology, that he felt was necessary to apologize to Ariana. But I don't think these apologies are worth the paper or the social media they are written on. I really don't," Vanderpump maintained. "I want to see true contrition. And I want to hope, that when the reunion comes, we actually all sit down, we can have a better understanding how this happened, why this happened, and when this happened."

The same goes for Leviss' apology with LVP adding, "The same thing. We need to sit down and discuss it."

While she condemned the affair, Vanderpump also cautioned viewers and fans to ease up on hateful comments and threats being made against Leviss and Sandoval, adding that there can be "serious ramifications" to all the aggression that's been spewed since the shocking news broke.

Vanderpump isn't cutting ties with Tom Schwartz or Sandoval either, noting that her business partnerships with the pair are currently intact.

When it comes to Scheana Shay allegedly punching Leviss after finding out about the alleged affair following an appearance on WWHL last week, Vandermpump said she believes it.

"Yeah, I think she did. I think she slapped around the chops," Vandermpump surmised. "But you know what, her feelings would be running really high. Because Ariana's been her best friend for like, 12 years. You forget, it's not just the show -- they were together working four, five years before the show. I mean, they grew up together. So, she very much kind of has Ariana's back."

Vanderump is just as shocked as the viewers, telling Cohen she didn't notice a thing while filming season 10.

"No, nothing. Nothing at all," she stressed. "And that's what I don't understand, is all the cast, I mean, when we're filming a show, we see everything and more."

Reiterating her love for the cast, Vanderpump added that while she doesn't trust Sandoval she still has love for him, "I want to be really clear and distinct about my feelings here, but I love each and one of them. All of their misgivings, I still love them. But sometimes, no, I would not leave my baby with them -- for sure."

This is not the first time Vanderpump has addressed the affair. Earlier this week, the 62-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum responded to a tweet from Cohen, which questioned how many episodes of the Vanderpump Rules reunion special would be needed to tackle the drama.

"How many parts is too many parts for the #pumprules reunion???" Cohen tweeted. "Ummm one," Vanderpump replied, noting, "I’m not sure my heart is up to it."

Last week, news broke that Madix and Sandoval broke up over allegations he cheated with Leviss.

A source close to production confirmed to ET that cameras are back up and rolling as the drama plays out, with plans to include the fallout of the breakup in season 10, which is currently airing on Bravo. Sandoval and Madix had been together since 2013, when she first joined the show.

Sandoval and Madix have had issues for some time, a source told ET, and had been trying to work them out. The source said there had been "too many instances where Ariana felt like Tom disrespected her and she finally ended things. The friend group hopes the two can work things out but she's telling friends it's over."

On Wednesday, Leviss spoke out about the scandal in an exclusive statement to ET. "I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana."

Read Leviss' full statement here and read more about the Vanderpump Rules scandal in the links below.