Lisa Marie Presley Rushed to the Hospital Following Cardiac Arrest

Lisa Marie Presley was rushed to the hospital Thursday morning after going into full cardiac arrest, ET has confirmed.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department tells ET that deputies responded to Presley's Calabasas home at the request of the Los Angeles County Fire Department at approximately 10:40 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies saw paramedics working on a 54-year-old female who was in cardiac arrest. The spokesperson said paramedics were able to help Presley regain a pulse, at which point she was transferred to a nearby hospital. No further details were provided.

According to TMZ, which first broke the news, paramedics performed CPR and someone administered epinephrine at the scene at least one time in order to help Presley regain a pulse.

At this moment, Presley's condition remains unclear. ET reached out to Presley's rep and they have no comment.

The devastating news comes just days after Presley attended the 80th Golden Globe Awards and sat in the audience with her mother, Priscilla Presley. The mother-daughter duo attended Tuesday's event at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, where actor Austin Butler won the Best Actor -- Motion Picture Drama award for his portrayal of the King of Rock and Roll in the 2022 biopic Elvis.

Before Butler was bestowed with the honor, Presley crashed the young actor's interview with ET while on the red carpet. Butler and his sister, Ashley, were in the middle of the interview when Lisa Marie joined in.

"I am so amazingly proud. I can hardly even express it in words," Ashley gushed at first over her brother. "I'm happy that you [ET's Nischelle Turner] are just as protective over him as I am because I see him as a little 12-year-old boy that I need to protect, too."

At that point, Lisa Marie quickly joined in, quipping, "What? Did I photobomb you?"

Later, Lisa Marie sang Butler's praises for his deft portrayal of her late father.

"I really didn’t know what to do with myself after I saw it," she recalled of Baz Luhrmann's blockbuster biopic. "I had to take, like, five days to process it because it was so incredible and so spot on and just so authentic that, yeah, I can't even describe what it meant."