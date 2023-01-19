Lisa Marie Presley Laid to Rest at Graceland Before Public Memorial

Lisa Marie Presley has been laid to rest. ET can confirm Lisa Marie Presley has been buried next to her son, Benjamin Keough, in the Meditation Garden at Graceland. In addition to Lisa Marie and Ben, Lisa Marie's father, Elvis Presley, and his parents, Vernon and Gladys, are also buried in the garden.

The news of Lisa Marie's final resting place comes ahead of her public memorial service set to take place on Sunday. Following her death, the family confirmed that a public memorial service will be held in the late singer's honor at Graceland. The service will be livestreamed via Graceland's livestream page.

In a statement shared Monday, Lisa Marie's rep told ET that a public memorial service has been arranged on the front lawn of Graceland at 9 a.m. Sunday, at the Presley family estate in Memphis, Tennessee. Following the service, there will be a procession to view Lisa Marie's final resting place in the Meditation Garden. All guests on the north lawn will be able to join the procession following friends and family.

Her rep also shared the Presley family's gratitude over the support they've received in the wake of the 54-year-old's shocking death last week, adding, "Riley, Harper, Finley, and Priscilla are grateful for the support, well-wishes, and outpouring of love honoring their beloved Lisa Marie."

In lieu of flowers, her family is asking all who wish to send something to do so in the form of a donation to The Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation, which offers support to various charitable organizations, especially focusing on arts, education, and children's programs in the Memphis and Whitehaven area.

Presley died at the age of 54 on Jan. 12, after going into cardiac arrest. On Wednesday, the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office confirmed that her cause of death has been deferred, pending further tests.