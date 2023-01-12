Lisa Marie Presley Dead at 54: Celebs and Fans Pay Tribute to the Late Star

Lisa Marie Presley died in Los Angeles on Thursday at the age of 54, after she suffered cardiac arrest and was subsequently hospitalized.
The unexpected death left many in shock, and the singer-songwriter's famous friends, fans and family expressed their grief and shock in a number of tributes shared on social media.
A rep for Lisa Marie's mom, Priscilla Presley, released a statement to ET confirming the news and mourning their loss.
“Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie," the statement shared. "They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time."
Countless celebs who were friends with Lisa Marie, or simply fans, took to Instagram and Twitter to post memories and messages of love for her family.
Longtime friend John Travolta penned an emotional tribute, alongside a photo of Lisa Marie, sharing, "Lisa baby girl, I’m so sorry. I’ll miss you but I know I’ll see you again. My love and heart goes out to Riley, Priscilla, Harper and Finley."
"I’m heartbroken over the passing of Lisa Marie Presley. Lisa did not have an easy life, as some might think. May she be at peace, resting with her son and father now," Leah Remini wrote. "Her mom Priscilla and her three daughters, Riley, Finley, and Harper, are in my prayers."
Jennifer Tilly shared a photo from Elvis' grave site in Graceland and penned a tribute in Lisa Marie's honor.
"So sad about Lisa Marie Presley. Oddly I was just at Graceland yesterday and took this picture. The guide was telling us that sometimes she would have dinners in the dining room, and once she had a party for her friends in the plane named after her. Rip sweet soul," Tilly captioned the post.
"So sad that we’ve lost another bright star in Lisa Marie Presley," Oscar-winner Octavia Spencer wrote. "My condolences to her loved ones and multitude of fans."
Here are some of the many other tributes and memorials shared by some of Lisa Marie's famous friends and fans:
