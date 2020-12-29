Lindsey Vonn and P.K. Subban Announce Split on Instagram

Lindsey Vonn and P.K. Subban have called it quits. After three years of dating, the Olympic gold medal skier and the Canadian hockey pro announced they were ending their engagement in separate Instagram posts shared on Tuesday.

"Over the past 3 years PK and I have had some incredible times together," Vonn wrote, alongside a snapshot of her and her former fiance. "He is a kind, good man, and someone I respect a great deal."

"However, after much consideration we have decided to move forward separately," she continued. "We will always remain friends and love each other immensely. We ask that you please respect our privacy during this time."

Subban shared a similar message, alongside an identical photo, writing, "Lindsey is one of the most kind and caring people I know. I will always treasure our time as a couple together and the many laughs we shared. After much consideration, we have decided to move forward separately. We will always remain friends and love each other immensely. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time."

The split comes just over a year after Vonn popped the question to Subban last Christmas -- several months after previously accepting his proposal -- so that they could both have rings to wear to signify their bond.

Vonn and Subban were supposed to tie the knot over the summer, but due to the coronavirus pandemic were forced to postpone their planned nuptials.

ET spoke with Vonn earlier this month, and she opened up about why they couldn't make the wedding work given the circumstances.

"His family is in Canada, so I can't even travel there. My family is kind of scattered all over the U.S. My sister lives in Italy with her husband, so getting everyone together at this point is next to impossible," she explained, without dropping any hint of possible trouble in their relationship. "So I haven't even begun to think about planning. Ideally a perfect wedding would just be all my friends and family and less of a ceremony and more of a party."

