Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams & Rest of 'Mean Girls' Cast Reunite for the First Time Since 2004

It's the Mean Girls reunion we have all been waiting for. On Oct. 3rd, Mean Girls Day, Katie Couric virtually brought together Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, Lizzy Caplan, Jonathan Bennet, Daniel Franzese, Rajiv Surendra, as well as Tina Fey, Tim Meadows and Ana Gasteyer for the first time since the 2004 premiere.

While the cast kicked off by reminiscing on their time together, roles and iconic moments, the reunion was in support of voter registration and voting plans -- an effort created in partnership with HeadCount and #GoodToVote.

Chabert shared what her favorite line was, Seyfried touched on playing a "dumb blonde," while McAdams said what lines are most quoted to her. Lohan, on her end, shared that she initially wanted to play Regina.

"I really wanted to play Regina because I had just done a movie, Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, where I was kind of like a weirdo in it and I was like, ‘But I want to do a movie where I get to be pretty and dress pretty,’" she said. "The more that I read the script over and over, I started to really relate to Katy and her sensitivity and the trapeze of emotions that she goes through."

Additionally, Fey also revealed some behind-the-scenes secrets, sharing how she came up with the word fetch.

"I did some research and I sat down with some neighborhood teens and I was asking them about slang and I just started thinking, 'Oh whatever I put in the movie now, by the time the movie gets made, it will be over, so just make up something fake,'" she shared. "Fetch just short for the word fetching was appealing so I just made it up."

Other memorable moments include Surendra performing the Kevin G Rap and Franzese tearing up as he thanked Fey for the amazing opportunity and helping him come out.

"When I read that part, I couldn't believe that there was a character who could be gay and just breathe," he said. "Just be gay and be chubby, and not be thrown in a locker and not have their head dunked in a toilet. And it was so impactful on my own human life. So thank you for that Tina."

The video concludes with the cast being asked if they would do a Mean Girls sequel, as well as them encouraging everyone to go vote on November 3rd.

"That would be so fetch," Chabert quipped at the end.