Lindsay Arnold Wears a Bikini 2 Months After Giving Birth -- See the Pics!

Lindsay Arnold is showing off her post-baby body! The 26-year-old Dancing With the Stars pro took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a pic of herself in a bikini just two months after welcoming her baby girl, Sage, with her husband, Samuel Cusick.

In the pics, Arnold smiles as she sports a dark, string bikini. The pro dancer is standing in the ocean in the shots, while on a beach vacation with her husband and daughter.

"Vacation time," she captioned the pic. "Instagram husband/dad of the year goes to Sam who is mine and Sage's personal photographer for this trip."

Arnold previously celebrated her post-baby body 11 days after giving birth, writing on Instagram that she's "never felt more proud" of herself.

"Feeling incredibly grateful for this body that carried our sweet Sage and is now feeding her and taking care of her," she wrote. "I think it's easy to only feel grateful for our bodies when we feel we are at our tip top shape but I have truly never felt more proud of my body and it's tired/sore muscles, sore nipples, and my new c section scar that will always remind me of the most special day of my life when we got to hold our little girl for the first time."

"Going to try and remember this feeling forever and focus more on loving my body because of what it does for me rather than how I look," she added.

Before she welcomed baby Sage, Arnold opened up to ET about being pregnant at the same time as her fellow DWTS pro, Witney Carson.

"It's actually insane. We've done so many things in our lives together, so it's like, naturally, why wouldn't we get pregnant together?" she said. "It's so funny because you can't really plan a pregnancy. I mean, you can plan when you want to try, but it's not like it's always going to happen when you want it to."

"... It's perfect we have a boy and a girl," Arnold added. "I feel like it'll be good because boy and girl friend relationships are so much fun. They can be partners, maybe girlfriend, boyfriend, who knows."