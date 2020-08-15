Linda Manz, 'Days of Heaven' and 'Out of the Blue' Actress, Dead at 58

Linda Manz, the actress who starred in Days of Heaven and Out of the Blue, has died. She was 58.

On a GoFundMe page set up by her son, Michael Guthrie, the family shared that the actress died on Friday after battling lung cancer and pneumonia.



"Linda was a loving wife, a caring mom, a wonderful grandma and a great friend who was loved by many," Guthrie wrote on the page. "What ever you can do to help with the funeral will be greatly appreciated. Thank you and God bless. Rest in peace we love you MOM."



The 1978 film Days of Heaven was Manz's first movie role, which she took on at the age of 15. In addition to Out of the Blue, she also starred in 1979's The Wanderers and 1981's Longshot. She mostly stopped acting after the '80s, though her last two credits came in 1997, in the films Gummo and The Game. She also took part in the 2016 documentary Along for the Ride.

Manz did eventually open up about why she spent time away from Hollywood back. "There was a whole bunch of new young actors out there, and I was kind of getting lost in the shuffle,” she told Time Out New York in 1997, according to AnOther magazine. “So I laid back and had three kids. Now I enjoy just staying home and cooking soup.”

The actress wed camera operator Bobby Guthrie in 1985. They had three sons together, Michael, Christopher and William.

Famous fans, including Natasha Lyonne, Edgar Wright, Chloë Sevigny took to Twitter to mourn Manz's death. Lyonne shared a series of photos of Manz's acting roles and put up a poll asking which of the late actress' films were their favorite, admitting, "I love them all."

What’s your favorite #LindaManz? 🤍🤍(I love all of them.)🤍🤍 — natasha lyonne (@nlyonne) August 15, 2020

Sevigny took to Instagram, sharing a still of Manz in Days of Heaven. She captioned it with just the "🕯" emoji.

RIP Linda Manz, truly iconic for her roles in Days Of Heaven & Out Of The Blue (memorably sampled by Primal Scream), but when I think of her, the first indelible performance that springs to mind is as Peewee from Phillip Kaufman’s The Wanderers. Watch one of her movies tonight. pic.twitter.com/UQBjhiYCWx — edgarwright (@edgarwright) August 15, 2020

❤️ ❤️ ❤️ “Out of the blue and into the black.” — SAFDIE (@JOSH_BENNY) August 15, 2020

Astonishing actress #lindamanz in mesmerizing opening of Days of Heaven. https://t.co/JdZr4SS4Fn — Melissa Jo Peltier (@MelissaJPeltier) August 15, 2020

So sorry to read about the passing of #LindaManz. Days of Heaven was the first film that mattered deeply to me and her performance in it is unlike anything I've seen since. I hear her voice in my head on probably a daily basis. https://t.co/GZaykosbEJ — Meghan Daum (@meghan_daum) August 15, 2020



Manz is survived by her husband, their two surviving sons and three grandchildren.



