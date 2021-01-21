Lin-Manuel Miranda Virtually Surprises Amanda Gorman After She Uses 'Hamilton' References in Inauguration Poem

Lin-Manuel Miranda just made Amanda Gorman's whole day!

During Thursday's Good Morning America, Robin Roberts surprised Gorman by playing a special video message from the Hamilton star. It couldn't have been more perfect, seeing as Gorman referenced the musical in "The Hill We Climb" poem she recited at the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris one day prior.

"Good morning, Amanda Gorman," Miranda began. "Congrats again on yesterday. The right words in the right order can change the world. You proved that yesterday with your brilliant piece."

"I'm so incredibly proud of you and I can't wait to see what you write next," he added. "Keep changing the world, one word at a time. You smashed it!"

See Gorman's adorable reaction below:

“Keep changing the world, one word at a time.”



We surprised @theamandagorman with a special message from @Lin_Manuel Miranda! https://t.co/sMdO00lklJ pic.twitter.com/2XY2kyo6kr — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 21, 2021

Miranda first gave Gorman a public shout-out via Twitter on Wednesday, just moments after she delivered her powerful composition in Washington, D.C. "Thx @Lin_Manuel!" Gorman responded. "Did you catch the 2 @HamiltonMusical references in the inaugural poem? I couldn’t help myself!"

"You were perfect," Miranda tweeted back. "Perfectly written, perfectly delivered. Every bit of it. Brava! -LMM."

You were perfect. Perfectly written, perfectly delivered. Every bit of it. Brava! -LMM — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) January 20, 2021

In addition to Gorman's poem, Biden and Harris' swearing-in ceremony also featured performances by Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and Garth Brooks. The festivities continued into the evening with a Celebrating America special hosted by Tom Hanks with performances by Katy Perry, Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, John Legend and more.

Watch the video below for more: