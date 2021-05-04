Lily-Rose Depp on Fame, Rebelling and If She'll Work With Dad Johnny Again (Exclusive)

Lily-Rose Depp is no stranger to the spotlight. When ET's Katie Krause spoke to the 21-year-old actress and her Voyagers co-star, Tye Sheridan, Depp opened up about how she feels about fame, which is something she's dealt with her whole life as the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis.

"[Fame is] a silly side effect of what we both really love doing," she said of herself and Sheridan. "I think I can speak for both of us when I say that we just really, really love our jobs. We're both really passionate about it and feel really grateful and privileged that we're able to... wake up and do things that we love to do."

"There are other things that come along with that that I can't say I'm very interested in," she continued. "What's interesting to me is beautiful storytelling and complex characters and things like that. That's the only interesting part of it for me."

Though lifelong fame is certainly out of the norm, Depp went through the normal phases of growing up, including having rebellious periods, which she said "are inevitable" for everyone.

"You can't be perfect all the time. Nobody's perfect. Period. I think that's just the fact of life," she said. "But I think that a big part of keeping a good head on your shoulders is just having a lot of self-awareness and never feeling like you take yourself too seriously to put your actions back into question. I think it's always good to have a good self-reflection about the things that you've done and always thinking about how you could be better."

"... I would never think it beneficial to arrive at a place where you're just like, 'I'm good. I've made my bad choices and my good choices, and now I'm good,'" Depp continued. "I think that life is just always a search, a quest for goodness and [asking,] 'How can I be better and be better for myself and for the people in my life?'"

Depp got her acting start alongside her dad in 2016's Yoga Hosers, and while she didn't rule out working with her dad again in the future, doing so isn't a priority.

"Never say never. That's really not something that I consider first and foremost... What's interesting to me is the particular character that I may or may not be playing and then the story that it's telling and everything," she said. "I think when the cast then starts to fill that story out and everything, those are other things to consider. But yeah, I mean, I love to work with great actors."

Up next for the younger Depp is Voyagers, in which she stars as Sela, one of 30 young people, bred for intelligence and to suppress emotional impulses, who descend into chaos while on a mission to colonize a planet amid fear of the end of the human race.

"Usually you have the characters, what you imagined to be their backstory to nourish the character and how they may be when you meet them in the movie, but obviously there isn't that opportunity for these kids because they've been literally created for this mission and have known nothing outside of that world," Depp said. "It was an interesting challenge working with that."

"I think the most important for me was really connecting to the very human emotions that my character is having and all of these very normal questions that she's asking herself," she continued. "... I think it's normal to sit with these questions of like, 'Who do I want to be? What do I want my life to mean?' and all of these things. I think just connecting to those feelings was key for me in connecting to her."

Voyagers is due out April 9.