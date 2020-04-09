Lili Reinhart Clarifies Saying Filming 'Riverdale' in Quarantine Makes Her Feel 'Like a Prisoner'

Lili Reinhart is clarifying her recent comments about returning to work on Riverdale. In an interview with Nylon, the 23-year-old actress said she feels "like a prisoner" returning to the Canadian set of the CW show due to COVID-19 restrictions. But, in tweets on Thursday, Reinhart said her quote was "taken out of context."

"Love it when my words are taken out of context YET AGAIN," she wrote. "I’m not complaining about going back to work, I’m incredibly grateful to have a job. I’m sad that I can’t see my family for months on end due to travel restrictions. FFS, leave me alone."

"No wonder people think I’m this pissed off girl all the time," Reinhart added in a second tweet. "I annoy myself having to speak up about this."

No wonder people think I’m this pissed off girl all the time. I annoy myself having to speak up about this 🙄 — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) September 3, 2020

In her Nylon interview, Reinhart lamented the coronavirus precautions that are in place following the cast's return to set, one of which includes not leaving Canada until Christmas.

"I genuinely feel like a prisoner, going back to work, because I cannot leave Canada," she said. "That doesn't feel good. You can't go home for Thanksgiving, can't visit your family. No one can come visit you unless they quarantine for two weeks. It just feels f**ked."

The actress, who split from her Riverdale co-star, Cole Sprouse, in March, also admitted to having a hard time during quarantine, prior to her return to work.

"At the beginning of this pandemic, I felt very lost. I felt very sad and hopeless, because of personal things that were happening in my life. Instead of distracting myself, f**king random people and doing drugs and drinking my problems away, I chose the harder route, which was to not distract myself," she said. "I was like, 'I'm not doing that. I'm going to go through the next however many months of s**t, pure s**t, awful, crying every day, but the necessary work.'"

"I've been through some s**t, the last year, a lot of loss," she added. "I needed to learn self-love, basically. It's a very hard thing to do. How the f**k do you love yourself?"

