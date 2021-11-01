Lil Nas X Says He's Not Looking for a Relationship

Lil Nas X is single and wants to stay that way. The 22-year-old rapper shares his happiness with being single in WSJ. Magazine's November Innovators Issue, ahead of being honored, along with seven other groundbreakers, at the outlet's Innovator Awards on Nov. 1.

Nas first revealed that he was dating someone in August, telling Variety that the mystery person may be "the one." Shortly thereafter, he shared in VMan magazine that he and his then-partner met in May, calling their relationship "natural" and "effortless."

In October, he revealed that the person in question was his "That's What I Want" music video co-star, Yai Ariza, during an interview with SiriusXM's Hits 1 LA. Despite their split, Nas said that he and Ariza were still on "very good terms" and that a reconciliation could "happen in the future."

GREGORY HARRIS for WSJ. Magazine.

In WSJ. Magazine, though, Nas reiterates his single status and reveals that he's not ready to date again. Like with Ariza, Nas says, he has maintained a positive relationship with all of his exes, so much so that they attended the release party of his debut album, Montero, which featured songs about many of them.

Only one of his former loves, Nas says, took offense at the portrayal of their relationship on the album.

"I was able to open up a lot. I was able to write actual stories about my life and put it into my music," Nas tells the outlet of the album. "I actually did that for the first time."

Now, Nas says, he's focused on his music, his career, and having fun, the latter of which he did on Halloween, by dressing up as the Harry Potter dark lord, Voldemort, and Seth Powers from Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide.

"I’m at the best place I’ve ever been in life, but I always feel like I’m one step away from where I want to be," he says. "... At the end of the day, I want to exist. I want to have fun, I want to cause chaos sometimes. I want a long, legendary, fun life."