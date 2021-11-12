Lil Nas X Finds Himself in a Shocking Love Triangle With His Real-Life Ex in 'Maury Show' Preview

Is Lil Nas X the drama? He just might be!

The Montero rapper is making an appearance on an episode of The Maury Show next week, and he'll find himself in the middle of a shocking love triangle that leads to him confronting his ex-boyfriend about being married to a woman and having a son named Noah. While this is a new level of trolling that only Lil Nas X could achieve, it's also a clever callback to the artist's recently released debut album.

The promo video dropped by Maury makes several references to Lil Nas X's video for his single, "That's What I Want." The Maury footage and the music video both feature the "ex," played by dancer Yai Ariza, and the actress playing his "secret" wife. The song itself is also playing in the background of all the drama, which is a pretty big giveaway if anyone still doesn't get it. The video plays clips of the music video to serve as a backstory for what has led the rapper (referenced by his real name, Montero) to the Maury stage.

"Me and Yai have been together for a month and a half," the 22-year-old musician tells the woman.

"You're a liar!" she parries back, enacting the classic back-and-forth we expect from a Maury episode.

The 30-second clip also includes a number of the cliche moments from daytime shock TV: Yai submits to a paternity test to find out if he's the father of his son and also proposes to Lil Nas X, who then dramatically runs away.

Maury Povich then turns to the camera and asks, in a way that only he can, "Is Yai the dad…or will Montero get exactly what he wants?"

Yai was the artist's real-life boyfriend before they broke it off sometime before last month.

Nas first revealed that he was dating someone in August, telling Variety that the mystery person may be "the one." Shortly thereafter, he shared in VMan magazine that he and his then-partner met in May, calling their relationship "natural" and "effortless."

In October, he revealed that the person in question was his "That's What I Want" music video co-star, Yai Ariza, during an interview with SiriusXM's Hits 1 LA. Despite their split, Nas said that he and Ariza were still on "very good terms" and that reconciliation could "happen in the future."

When ET spoke with the "Industry Baby" rapper at the WSJ Magazine 2021 Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City, he reiterated his single status, sharing the qualities that his ideal partner would have.

"When the time is right, I want somebody who's fun," he said. "Someone who's always ready to try new stuff. Somebody's who's ready for me to become a different person every single year."

We'll see how things play out for 'Montero' and Yai when the full Maury episode airs next Wednesday.