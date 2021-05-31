Lil Loaded, Dallas Rapper, Dead at 20

Lil Loaded, best known for his 2019 viral hit song "6locc 6a6y," has died, according to multiple reports. He was 20.

The Dallas County medical examiner confirmed to USA Today that the rapper -- whose legal name was Dashawn Maurice Robertson -- died on Monday.

Robertson's attorney, Ashkan Mehryari, told NBC News that the artist had died by suicide. The manner of death has not been disclosed.

Mehryari also released a statement to the Dallas Morning News calling the death "very tragic" and adding that it was very unexpected. "He had a very bright and promising music career ahead of him."

Robertson's hit "6locc 6a6y" -- which had recently been certified gold by the RIAA -- racked up 28 million views and got him a deal with Epic Records.

While his career was burgeoning, Robertson was facing a manslaughter charge in connection to the shooting death of his best friend, 18-year-old Khalil Walker, last year.

Robertson had originally been arrested for murder, but was indicted on the lesser count of manslaughter in February. He was out on bond and was scheduled for a court hearing on Tuesday.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).