Liam Payne Posts TikTok of One Direction's 'Meeting' After Zayn Malik Quit the Group

Liam Payne has a sense of humor about Zayn Malik leaving One Direction six years after the shocking move. On Monday, the 28-year-old singer posted a hilarious TikTok poking fun at the situation.

Zayn officially left the British boy band on March 25, 2015, one week after exiting the One Direction tour due to "stress." Although the remaining members -- which includes Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson -- initially continued as a four-piece, they eventually broke up and pursued solo careers. In his TikTok, Liam wrote, "POV the meeting after zayn quit … forgot I had this in drafts." In the video, he acts bewildered as he lip-syncs, "Are we absolutely sure what direction we're going?"

"Forgot I made this a while ago hope you see the funny side," he added.

The video has garnered over five million views, with plenty of fans shocked Liam acknowledged the infamous moment.

Although Zayn told British Vogue in 2018 that he didn't make a single friend while in One Direction, in June, Liam said he would love to have a One Direction reunion during an Instagram Live. Liam said that he still keeps in touch with 27-year-old Harry.

"Yeah, I did speak to Harry, and it was really lovely," he shared. "He called me because he has a sixth sense for if I'm struggling or if one of us is in trouble I feel like."

"I spoke to him and it was a really lovely catch-up actually," he continued. "And I've got a lot of love for the man. He's great, he's really, really great."

Liam said he missed his "dear friends."

"I'd love for us to get in a room at some point," he said. "I think it would be the best thing."

"We've all said it outside but we've just not said it to each other," he added.