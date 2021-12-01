LeToya Luckett and Husband Tommicus Walker Split 4 Months After Welcoming Son

LeToya Luckett and Tommicus Walker are going their separate ways. The couple announced their split on Monday after three years of marriage -- and just four months after welcoming their second child together.

"After very prayerful consideration, Tommicus and I have decided to get a divorce," Luckett wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her and Walker with their kids, 2-year-old daughter Gianna and 4-month-old son Tysun. "It is my deepest desire for us to be loving co-parents and keep a peaceful environment out of respect for our children."

"Please understand our need for privacy," the former Destiny's Child member added. "Thank you in advance for your prayers, support & space to heal as we tread through this challenging time."

Luckett captioned her post, "Love always 💔."

Walker wrote in his post, "We remain committed to our family as co-parents and we ask that you please respect our privacy and the safety of our children at this time. We happily remain committed as caring friends with great love and respect for one another."

Luckett, 39, and Walker, 40, married in December 2017, just months after going public with their relationship. See more on Luckett in the video below.