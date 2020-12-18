Leslie Odom Jr. Isolating From Pregnant Wife After Potential Exposure to COVID-19 From Ellen DeGeneres

Leslie Odom Jr. is following all the proper health guidelines after potentially being exposed to COVID-19.

The Hamilton star is currently isolating himself from wife Nicolette Robinson -- who is pregnant with their second child -- and their 3-year-old daughter, Lucy, following his Dec. 9 in-person appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"We're getting our tests every day for the next 10 days, and quarantining from each other," Odom Jr., 39, explained during a remote interview for Today. "My wife is pregnant, and the virus can affect pregnant ladies differently. So anyway, we're doing our best to stay safe."

"I've got my mask in the house," he added. "I'm double-masking in the house."

DeGeneres announced via Instagram last Thursday that she had tested positive for the coronavirus. "Fortunately, I'm feeling fine right now," she wrote at the time. "Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines."

"I'll see you all again after the holidays," she added. "Please stay healthy and safe."

Shortly after DeGeneres' diagnosis was revealed, a spokesperson for Telepictures told ET that they have halted production on her talk show until January. The host previously welcomed a limited studio audience back to set at the end of October.

"Ellen has been trying to be as careful as possible when filming and the crew has been working spaced out, getting tested regularly for COVID-19 and they have all been taking all the necessary precautions to keep everyone feeling comfortable and good," a source told ET. "Ellen has been safe in terms of trying to protecting herself and others around her from COVID-19."

"In her free time, other than being with [wife] Portia [de Rossi], she was spending time in Montecito with a few friends here and there while wearing masks and distanced," the source added. "Right now she’s quarantined at home, feeling OK and is focused on getting better and healthy again."

Earlier this week, DeGeneres took to Instagram to give fans "a little update" on how her experience with COVID-19 has been thus far.

"Hi everybody, just saying thank you to all the well wishes out there, I appreciate it very much. I'm feeling 100 percent, I feel really good," she shared. "One thing that they don't tell you is you get, somehow, excruciating back pain. Didn't know that was a symptom, but I talked to some other people -- back pain. Who knew? How come?"

Hear more in the video below: