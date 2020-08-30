Leslie Hamilton Freas, Twin Sister of Linda Hamilton, Dead at 63

Rest in peace, Leslie Hamilton Freas. Linda Hamilton's twin sister died in New Jersey on Aug. 22. She was 63.

Leslie died unexpectedly, according to an obituary published by the Burlington County Times. She appeared alongside her sister in Terminator 2: Judgement Day in 1991. Leslie was a double for her sister, who starred in the movie as Sarah Connor.

That appearance in Terminator 2 was Leslie's sole film credit. She "passionately worked as an ER nurse, and ultimately transitioned to working as a hospice nurse later in her career," the obituary states.

Leslie was described as "the consummate caretaker, and devoted her life to helping her children and the lives of others." "She was an avid fisherwoman through the years, and was not shy about out-fishing anyone who joined her," her obituary continues. "Above all, she cherished the time spent with her family and friends, and will be deeply missed by those she leaves behind."

Memorial contributions in Leslie's name may be made to Samaritan Hospice at samaritannj.org/giving. She is survived by her three children, Ashley, Adam and Kendall, as well as twin sister Linda and their older sister and younger brother.

