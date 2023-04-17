Leonardo DiCaprio and Irina Shayk Spotted at Coachella: Here's What We Know About Their Relationship

Leonardo DiCaprio once again fueled romance rumors when he was spotted hanging out with model Irina Shayk -- but a source tells ET that this is not a romantic relationship.

On Saturday, the 48-year-old actor and the 37-year-old model were seen together at the Neon Carnival during the first weekend of the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California. They were joined by a few of their famous friends, including Stella Maxwell and DiCaprio's longtime pal, Tobey Maguire.

Getty Images for Tequila Don Julio

The next day, both Shayk and DiCaprio were also at Coachella's Revolve Festival, but an eyewitness tells ET that "they hung out in separate cabanas and not with each other."

"Irina was with her publicist and friends and Leo was with friends and some girls. Both of them had a great time doing their own thing," the eyewitness notes.

As for the nature of Shayk -- who has dated Bradley Cooper and has a 6-year-old daughter with him -- and DiCaprio's relationship, a source tells ET, "Leo and Irina are not dating. They are just friends and have known each other for a long time through mutual friends. They were with a big group of people at Neon Carnival and there were not any romantic vibes between them."

Sansho Scott/BFA.com

Also at the Revolve Festival the day before was 25-year-old actress Camila Morrone.

"Camila and Leo were at Revolve Festival at the same time. Camila arrived before Leo did. She was hanging out with Suki Waterhouse and Emma Roberts and seemed to be having a good time. She was dancing a lot in her cabana," an eyewitness tells ET of the Daisy Jones & The Six star, , who dated DiCaprio for four years before their split in August 2022. "Leo was in a separate cabana with Tobey Maguire and some guy friends and they were hanging with a few girls. He kept it low-key and also looked like he was having fun."

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for REVOLVE

For more Coachella sightings, check out the links below.