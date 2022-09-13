Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid 'Spending Time Together,' Source Says

Leonardo DiCaprio has his sights set on Gigi Hadid! A source tells ET that "Leo and Gigi Hadid have been spending time together. He likes her, but things are still new.”

Although the Don’t Look Up star has taken an interest in the model, post-split from Camila Morrone, he’s also been spending time with the guys.

“He has also been hanging out with his guy friends since his split from Cami,” the source adds.

DiCaprio, 47, and Hadid, 27, have been spotted over the course of New York Fashion Week at the same parties, where they have been seen chatting with each other.

The information about DiCaprio and Hadid hanging out together comes almost a week after he and Morrone ended things. At the time, a source confirmed that the Oscar-winning actor and the model ended their 4-year relationship.

"Leo and Cami broke up," a source told ET. "They've been spending a lot of time apart this summer and doing their own things."

The pair, who remained very low-key during the course of their relationship, sparked romance rumors in 2017. During their time together, the former couple, whose romance was overshadowed by their 23-year age difference, made some appearances together.

Hadid has remained single since officially ending things with her ex-boyfriend -- and the father of her daughter -- Zayn Malik in 2021.