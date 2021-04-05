Lena Dunham Marries Boyfriend Luis Felber

Lena Dunham is married! The actress has tied the knot with boyfriend Luis Felber, according to multiple reports.

Dunham and Felber reportedly exchanged vows over the weekend, less than a year after the couple first went public with their romance, People reports.

Neither Dunham nor Felber -- who is known by the professional stage name Attawalpa -- have publicly commented on the reports of their marriage, or shared any posts about it to social media.

However, the English-Peruvian musician did share a song -- "This Will Be Our Year" by The Zombies -- on to his Instagram story on Sunday, which he captioned with two purple hearts and an alien emoji.

Attawalpa/Instagram

Dunham confirmed in an interview with The New York Times back in March that she was dating someone new -- "a musician, raised in England Peru" -- but did not reveal a name at the time.

In June, Dunham shared some details about the nature of their romance, while encouraging others not to give up on the idea of love.

"When I feel sick, my boyfriend makes delicious pasta & rewatches as much BoJack as I want, walks the dog and makes up songs about her face," Dunham shared. "In January, all I tweeted about was how men are basically refried beans in human form. What I'm saying is, don't quit before the miracle, kids."

In early August, the couple made their red carpet debut when they attended a screening of the film Zola in London, England.

Congrats to the happy couple!