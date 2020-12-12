Lele Pons and Rapper Guaynaa Confirm They're Dating -- See Their Sweet Posts

There's a hot new couple in town!

Lele Pons and Guaynaa are officially dating. The 24-year-old Venezuelan star and the Puerto Rican rapper shared their new relationship status on their Instagrams on Saturday. Pons shared a slideshow filled with photos of the two bundled up during a trip to the snow, kissing, hugging and even biting!

"MINE ❤️ (it’s official)," Pons captioned the post. Guaynaa also posted more photos of the two, adding, "Babe!’ @lelepons ❤️😍⛄️🎿⛷"

Fans and famous friends couldn't get enough of the exciting news, and took to the comments section to share how happy they were for the two.

Romance rumors between the two first sparked in September after they released their steamy collaboration "Se Te Nota." They then had fans wondering if there was more between them as they continued to post photos together on their Instagrams.

They also spent Halloween together and donned couples costumes, dressing up as Lisa Simpson and Milhouse, and Buzz Lightyear and Woody.

Pons was previously linked to Twan Kuyper. The two kissed in videos, jokingly got married, and made videos about having kids together. However, in a May interview with ET, she denied there was anymore more than just a friendship.

"Honestly I'm telling you right now, I have asked him, 'What if we just become a fake couple?' Because I feel like we're making everybody go crazy,'" Pons said. "He was like, 'We can't do that. Lele, we can't.'"

"I'm not attracted to him, he's not attracted to me, and that's why it's so easy," she continued. "It'll never ruin our friendship because we're so unattracted to each other. He's the opposite of what I like in a man."

Last year, she also told ET what she's looking for in a partner, saying, "He has to make me laugh, he has to be someone ambitious, someone that I admire, someone that has a lot of values, is a family person, supportive," she explained.

