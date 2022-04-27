'Legendary' Returns With Keke Palmer as New Judge for Season 3: Watch the Trailer

Legendary, the HBO Max ballroom competition, is back and bigger than ever, especially now that Keke Palmer has joined the judges panel alongside Leiomy Maldonado, Jameela Jamil and Law Roach as well as host and MC Dashaun Wesley.

“The category is… BOOKED,” Palmer shared on Instagram following the news of her joining the series.

Ahead of season 3’s debut, the platform shared the first official look at the 10 upcoming episodes, which will see all-new voguing houses showcasing their skills, style and stamina as they vie for the $100,000 grand prize.

And Palmer is not the only new face this season. This year’s guest judges include Issa Rae, Kelly Rowland, Leslie Jones, Anitta, Dominique Jackson, Bob The Drag Queen and others.

Legendary season 3 premieres Thursday, May 19 with three episodes, followed by three episodes a week until the finale on June 9.