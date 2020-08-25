LeBron James Wears Kobe Bryant Tribute Jersey to Lakers Playoff Game

LeBron James is keeping Kobe Bryant's memory alive. The Los Angeles Lakers star sported a Mamba tribute jersey on his way to play the Portland Trail Blazers in game four of their playoff series Monday, which has been recognized as Kobe Bryant Day in Orange County, California.

James proudly wore the jersey, which has No. 8 on the front and No. 24 on the back, at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex inside Walt Disney World in Bay Lake, Florida. He also added photos of himself wearing the jersey on his Instagram, writing, "8•24 for ETERNITY! 🐍💜💛."

8 💜💛 24 pic.twitter.com/XgRbLxuE1V — NBA on Campus (@nbaoncampus) August 24, 2020

The entire Lakers team will wear special Black Mamba jerseys during Monday's game. The jerseys, which feature a snakeskin pattern and a white heart on the shoulder to honor Gianna Bryant, were actually designed by Bryant before he, Gianna and seven others died in a helicopter crash in January.

James has been honoring Bryant in many ways since his tragic death. On Sunday, he shared a touching video of himself celebrating one of the legend's past birthdays. Bryant would have been 42 on Sunday. "Happy Bday my brother!! Miss you man!! #LongLive🐍 #GoneButNeverEverForgotten💜💛," James wrote.

