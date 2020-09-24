LeBron James Speaks Out on Breonna Taylor Decision

LeBron James is "devastated" by the decision not to bring charges against Louisville police for the killing of Breonna Taylor. The NBA star spoke out on Twitter on Wednesday, voicing his frustrations.

"I’ve been lost for words today! I’m devastated, hurt, sad, mad! We want Justice for Breonna yet justice was met for her neighbors apartment walls and not her beautiful life," he wrote. "Was I surprised at the verdict. Absolutely not but damnit I was & still am hurt and heavy hearted!"

"I send my love to Breonna mother, family and friends!" James added. "I’m sorry! I’m sorry! I’m sorry!!"

I’ve been lost for words today! I’m devastated, hurt, sad, mad! We want Justice for Breonna yet justice was met for her neighbors apartment walls and not her beautiful life. Was I surprised at the verdict. Absolutely not but damnit I was & still am hurt and heavy hearted! I send — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 24, 2020

my love to Breonna mother, family and

friends! I’m sorry! I’m sorry! I’m sorry!! 😔😔🥺🥺😢😢😢😭😭😭 — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 24, 2020

On Wednesday, former Louisville Metro Police Department Detective Brett Hankison, who was fired after Taylor's death, was charged with three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment by the grand jury, AP reported. The charges relate to Hankison shooting into neighboring apartments during the incident, not Taylor's death itself, the outlet noted. No other officers have been charged.

A public outcry has ensued, with celebrities, public figures and more expressing their overwhelming disappointment.

"The most DISRESPECTED person on earth is THE BLACK WOMAN!" James wrote on Wednesday evening. "I promise you I’ll do my best to change this as much as I can and even more!! LOVE to you QUEENS all over this country and beyond!"

The most DISRESPECTED person on earth is THE BLACK WOMAN! I promise you I’ll do my best to change this as much as I can and even more!! LOVE to you QUEENS all over this country and beyond! 👸🏽👸🏾👸🏿❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 24, 2020

