Lea Michele Shares Family Photo With Husband Zandy Reich and Newborn Son Ever

Lea Michele is showing off her family! The 34-year-old Glee alum took to Instagram on Monday to share a sweet snap with her husband, Zandy Reich, and son, Ever.

In the family photo, which is the first Michele has shared since welcoming Ever in August, she and her guys are walking on the beach.

Wearing a floral maxi dress and holding her baby boy, Michele smiles down at her son in the snap. Meanwhile Reich, wearing khakis and a white button-up, holds Michele's hand as he gazes lovingly at his wife and son.

"Nothing but love," Michele captioned the pic.

The family photo came shortly after Michele shared a solo shot of her son on Halloween. In the adorable pic, baby Ever is seen from above, dressed in a lion costume, complete with a tail, paws and a furry hood.

Prior to that pic, Michele was all smiles as she posed with her son in an image taken by Nikki Reed.

The new mom previously gushed about the moments she cuddles Ever, whom she called a "true blessing."

