'Law & Order' Gets Another New Spinoff Called 'For the Defense'

From Law & Order universe creator Dick Wolf comes another spinoff, For the Defense, which will go inside the criminal defense system. The NBC series is the latest new installment of the franchise to follow Organized Crime, which marked the return of Christopher Meloni as Elliot Stabler.

According to NBC, Law & Order: For the Defense “will take an unbiased look inside a criminal defense firm. The series will put the lawyers under the microscope, along with the criminal justice system with every week delivering the promise of a contemporary morality tale.”

While Carol Mendelsohn (CSI) will serve as showrunner and executive producer, along with Wolf, Arthur Forney, Julie Weitz and Peter Jankowski, no casting news has been announced.



“This new show is exciting for me personally,” Wolf said in a statement. “We spent the last 30 years on shows that played offense. Now it will be great to play defense, and being able to do it with Carol is an honor and an opportunity for both of us to do television that hasn’t been done before.”

“We can’t wait to bring audiences the latest chapter of Law & Order, which will explore a different angle of the criminal justice system,” said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Programming, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “We’re excited about Dick Wolf’s perpetually thought-provoking approach as well his collaboration with Carol Mendelsohn, who we have been eager to do a series with for a long time.”

Currently, the Law & Order universe includes Special Victims Unit, which is now the longest-running live-action series on TV, Organized Crime and the upcoming For the Defense in addition to the hit Chicago series, Fire, Med and P.D., all of which air on NBC. Wolf has also created FBI and FBI Most Wanted for CBS.