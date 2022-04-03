Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Shannon, Mama June's Daughter, Pregnant With Twins

Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon is going to be a mom of four! The 22-year-old daughter of Mama June is pregnant with twins and is due at the beginning of the summer, a source confirms to ET.

Shannon and her husband, Joshua Efird, are already parents to Ella, 4, and Bentley, 8 months. TMZ was first to report the news of Shannon's pregnancy.

Shannon and Efird got engaged in June 2016, and welcomed their first child together in December 2017. They got married in Las Vegas in May 2018.

When ET spoke to Shannon last year, she revealed that, after being on reality TV with her mom and sister, Alana Thompson, aka Honey Boo Boo, for a decade, she was ready to get out of the limelight.

"I am ready to walk away from it and live a normal life and just live with me and my family instead of having to go out to a restaurant and 75 people stop us for a picture," she said. "... I'm not saying that we don't enjoy taking pictures because I will take time out of my day whether I'm busy or not to take pictures with people, but I just think I'm at a point where I've been doing this for so long. But I feel like I just, at some point, we want to definitely step away."