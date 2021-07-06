Lauren Bushnell Reveals Her Newborn Son Is 'Home and Resting' After ER Visit

Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane's son is recovering after spending the night in the emergency room. Lane first revealed that he, his wife, and their newborn son, Dutton, were in the hospital on Monday.

In a video posted to his Instagram Story, the 36-year-old country singer said, "It's been a night in the hospital. Poor guy." The clip showed Bushnell, 31, holding baby boy Dutton as they sat in his hospital room.

"If you pray Dutty Buddy needs some prayers," Lane added alongside the clip.

Instagram / Chris Lane

The Bachelor alum later posted to her Story as well, telling the camera, "We have had a rough evening." Along with her video, Bushnell shared more details about what led her and Lane to take their newborn, who they welcomed last month, to the ER.

"Went to ER at 9pm thinking Dutton had an ear infection," she explained. "14 hours later we are home and resting but basically he has a common virus (basically a cold) and ear infection but with babies so small and under 28 days old they worry about meningitis and do a full work up / spinal tap."

"Thankfully we just have to give him meds and keep an eye and pray it doesn't turn respiratory or get any secondary infections," she added.

Instagram / Lauren Bushnell

After arriving home from the hospital, Bushnell shared a shot of her baby boy as well as a message of gratitude to fans for their well wishes.

"Home and resting! Thanks everyone for the prayers -- hopefully we keep resting and getting better," she wrote.

Instagram / Lauren Bushnell

Watch the video below for more on Bushnell and Lane.