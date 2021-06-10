Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane Welcome First Child

Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane are parents! The couple has welcomed their first child together, a baby boy.

The couple shared the news on Instagram with joyful posts celebrating the arrival.

"Dutton Walker Lane 🤍 born June 8th, 2021. Your dad and I can’t get enough of all 9 pounds of you," Bushnell captioned a pair of photos showing the proud parents cradling their newborn son.

"Now back to baby cuddles and praising Jesus over and over again for this little miracle!! 🙏" she added.

Lane, meanwhile, posted a video of himself holding his little guy for the first time while sitting in a chair in the hospital room.

"Words can’t describe the love i feel inside my heart for this little man!" Lane captioned the post. "Thanks for all the prayers🙏🏻 I will never understand how @laurenlane birthed a 9 pound baby! DUTTON WALKER LANE welcome to the world."

The little one's birth comes six months after Bushnell announced she was expecting last December. The Bachelor alum and the musician tied the knot in October 2019.

In a candid blog post in January, Bushnell opened up about her journey to conceive, revealing that she "prayed every day for months" to get pregnant.

"After four to five months of trying, worry started to enter my mind, not quite understanding why I wasn’t pregnant. I couldn’t help but compare my situation with those of my friends who it happened very easily for, a lot of the time unplanned," she wrote. "Mentally, this was a really hard part of the journey."

"I’m not sure if other people have experienced this, but as a woman, I assumed there was something wrong with me," Bushnell continued. "Chris would see how disappointed and worried I would get and I could tell he felt really bad. And as hard as trying to conceive is on the woman, I just want to take a moment to acknowledge the impact it has on husbands as well. I’m so thankful for Chris. He is such an eternal optimist and I admire his faith so much -- he truly was my rock through the emotional rollercoaster of it all."

Bushnell found out she was pregnant with an at-home pregnancy test in September, but said she didn't let go of her anxiety until after her first doctor's appointment.

"My joy has only gotten deeper as it becomes more real and as I get further along in the pregnancy I feel more comfortable fully allowing myself to celebrate and connect with this baby boy," she said, before sharing her support for those experiencing infertility and pregnancy loss.

See more on Bushnell and Lane in the video below.