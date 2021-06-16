Lauren Burnham Requests Prayers for Newborn Daughter Who Has to 'Stay Behind' in the Hospital

Lauren Burnham's newborn daughter is staying hospitalized for the time being. The 29-year-old Bachelor alum took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to reveal that, while she and husband Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s newborn son gets to go home, her little girl has to remain in the hospital. Burnham welcomed the twins on June 11.

"Today is bittersweet," Burnham wrote alongside a video of her twins lying next to each other. "We get to leave the hospital... but little sis has to stay behind for now."

Burnham then shared a video of herself holding her daughter's hand, writing, "I've never felt heartbreak like this."

"Pls say prayers for our girl," she added.

The mom of three, who also shares a 2-year-old daughter, Alessi, with Luyendyk, also posted a pic of her sleeping newborns. "2/3 of my heart right here," she wrote.

After Burnham and her son made it home, Luyendyk, 39, took to Instagram to share pics of Alessi meeting her baby brother. In the sweet shots, the baby boy sleeps soundly while Alessi sits with him in her lap.

"Already loves her brother so much," he captioned the post. "Thank you everyone for the kind words and for those that watched our vlog on YouTube."

"Emotional few days but Alessi meeting her little brother today was cuter than words could describe," Luyendyk continued. "We’ll post more soon just resting."

Luyendyk announced the twins' arrival on his Instagram Story shortly after their birth.

"@luyendyktwins are here! Momma and babies are doing great and everything went smoothly," he wrote. "Spending time cherishing these moments, thank you all for the support."

Just days later, the proud parents shared the first photos of their newborns.