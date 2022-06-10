Laura Dern Talks Reuniting With the Original 'Jurassic Park' Cast for 'Dominion' (Exclusive)

Whether it's Laura Dern or her Jurassic Park character, Dr. Ellie Sattler, they both care about the environment! Over the weekend, the 54-year-old actress was honored at the 14th Annual Seachange Summer Party, a fundraiser for the nonprofit Oceana on its 20th anniversary.

Hosts Ted Danson and his wife, Mary Steenburgen, who are godparents to Dern's son, Ellery Harper, opened up to ET's Matt Cohen about Dern and her impact on the environment.

"She's one of the most passionate activists I think that I've ever met. She's everywhere doing everything besides acting," Danson told ET.

"She's one of my dearest friends, and she's somebody I have so much respect for 'cause when she's not busy fighting dinosaurs, she's busy trying to save the real world," Steenburgen added, referencing Dern's Jurassic Park role. "And she's just an amazing woman and activist and mom, and we're proud to be godparents to her son. We're just, we're big fans."

Of course, with talks of dinosaurs, ET had to ask Dern about reprising her role as Ellie Sattler in the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion, and reuniting with her original Jurassic Park co-stars, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill.

Universal/Getty Images

"Well, I'm so excited," Dern shared. "We had an extraordinary time all being together and back together. I feel really excited and privileged to be part of something that in its core, you know, was environmental messaging thanks to [book author] Michael Crichton long ago."

As for who teaches her the most about the environment, Dern credits her kids, Ellery, 20, and Jaya, 16.

"My children and their generation are teaching us, as you know, every day because they're being raised with a sense of emergency that we're just catching up," Dern shared.

Jurassic World: Dominion hits theaters June 10, 2022.