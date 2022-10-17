Latin GRAMMY Awards: Rauw Alejandro, Sebastian Yatra and More to Perform (Exclusive)

Preparations are ramping up for the Latin GRAMMY Awards, with a new lineup of can't-miss performers ready to hit the stage! Current nominees and past winners Rauw Alejandro, Chiquis, Jesse & Joy, Marco Antonio Solis and Sebastián Yatra are all set to perform at this year's show.

Alejandro is an eight-time nominee at the upcoming 23rd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards. He's up for the coveted Record of the Year trophy for his "Te Felicito" collaboration with Shakira, and for Song of the Year for "Agua" with Daddy Yankee and Nile Rogers. Alejandro was previously nominated for Best New Artist in 2020.

Yatra has four nominations this year, most notably for Album Of The Year and Song Of The Year. Jesse & Joy are nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album, and Chiquis is nominated for Best Banda Album. Solís is being honored as this year’s Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year and is expected to deliver an unforgettable performance.

"At The Latin Recording Academy we continually strive to support and encourage Latin music creators, and these nominees epitomize musical excellence and represent the great momentum that our music is currently experiencing," said Manuel Abud, CEO of The Latin Recording Academy, in an earlier statement. "We are proud to present the nominations with this diverse group of talented artists, who reflect the evolution of our Academy as a modern and relevant institution, and officially kick off the twenty-third season of the Latin GRAMMY Awards."

The 23rd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards will air live from the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Univision on Thursday, Nov. 17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. It will also be broadcast on TNT at 19.00 (MEX)/20.00 (COL)/22.00 (ARG/CHI), and on Televisa on Channel 5.

Among this year's top nominated artists are Bad Bunny, Edgar Barrera, Alejandro and Christina Aguilera, to name a few.