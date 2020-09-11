Larsa Pippen Talks Kardashians Unfollowing Her, Says Kanye West Has 'Brainwashed' Them

Larsa Pippen says the demise of her longtime friendship with the Kardashian family is due to Kim Kardashian West's husband, Kanye West.

Larsa appeared on the Hollywood Raw podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn and wasn't shy about discussing her falling out with the Kardashians. Back in July, fans noticed that Kim, Khloe and Kourtney were no longer following her on Instagram and she also unfollowed them. Kanye then tweeted "Larsa" without any explanation before deleting it.

During the candid podcast discussion, Larsa claimed Kanye felt threatened by her relationship with Kim. But she said it didn't bother her when Kim decided to unfollow her.

"I didn't feel any type of way," she said. "I just felt like, do what's best for your family. I love you; you and I are best friends; we've been through everything together. I would never do anything to jeopardize our relationship, we are like sisters, like family. But if you have to unfollow me to make your home a better place, then do it. ...So, if Kanye feels he and Kim are better without me, then let them be without me. I'm OK with that."

Larsa denied rumors that she ever hooked up with Tristan Thompson after his relationship with Khloe. She did, however, reveal that she dated the NBA star before he met Khloe, though she said she was now all for them getting back together following his cheating scandals.

"I was seeing him, I had him come to L.A. I brought him to a party Kim had," she recalled. "I introduced him to all of them. Then a week later, or 10 days later, he started seeing Khloe. Which is fine, I don't even care. It's whatever. I'm the type of person that doesn't chase what's not for me. I will never chase a man; I will never put a leash on a man. I don't do that. I feel like, let you be great. If you want to be with other people, go ahead. I'm great by myself."

Larsa said that the Kardashian family has been "brainwashed" by Kanye, whom she claimed turned on her after she stopped taking his phone calls. ET has reached out to Kim and Kanye for comment.

"[Kanye] has literally brainwashed the whole family into thinking I don't even know what," she said. "I don't even know. He talks so much about me being this and that and this and that."

"[Kanye] used to call me at four, five, and six o'clock in the morning," she continued to claim. "I was the person that would take his calls when he wanted to rant. I would listen to him. I would be like, 'I love you, you’re the best, things will get better.' I was his go-to person to call when he wasn't happy with X, Y, and Z. ... Maybe because I blocked him on my phone because I couldn't bear taking his calls anymore. I can’t, I’m drained. So, I blocked him on my phone. Obviously, that really upset him. So, he turned that into, 'Oh, she's this and she’s that.' [The Kardashians] all started to ride his wave. If you’re that easily swayed, like the wind, then do I really give a f**k? Should I give a f**k? I don't know. Was I hurt by it? Yes. But at the same time, I'm like, I've done nothing. I've never done one thing. I've been the most honest and truthful best friend to all of them."

Larsa later denied she ever hit on Kylie Jenner's on-again, off-again boyfriend, Travis Scott, with whom the makeup mogul shares 2-year-old daughter Stormi.

"I feel like I ran into Travis Scott one night at a club and Travis called Kylie and said that I was hitting on him. That never happened," she said. "So, then they were like, 'Kanye says she’s this and then she was hitting on Travis.' By the way, that never happened. I left with the same people I came with. That never freaking happened. Was he delusional? I know he raps about being the highest in the f**king room. So, clearly maybe he was the highest in the f**king room. He imagined all this sh** because it never happened. I would never do that, I would never in a billion years do that."

In July, a source told ET that Larsa and the Kardashians simply outgrew their friendships.

"Larsa and the Kardashian sisters aren’t friends anymore and have grown apart," the source told ET. "The Kardashians felt Larsa wasn’t bringing the best energy to their friendships and slowly drifted. No one has negative feelings toward one another, but they didn’t see a reason to continue to stay close."

