Larsa Pippen Says She's Battling COVID-19

Larsa Pippen is the latest celebrity to test positive for COVID-19.

In a since-deleted Instagram Story posted on Friday, Pippen, 46, admitted that she has been battling the coronavirus and is in pain.

"I've been battling Covid for a week. It's no joke," she wrote alongside a pic of herself in bed. "I've never felt pain like this!" The image was deleted shortly after and she has yet to repost anything about her diagnosis.

Pippen has been in the headlines recently for her candid comments about her falling out with the Kardashians, as well as her past history with Tristan Thompson.

During an appearance on the Hollywood Raw podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn, she claimed that Kim Kardashian West's husband, Kanye West, has "brainwashed" them and was responsible for the end of their friendship.

However, this week, a source told ET that the family isn't paying much attention to Pippen's comments.

"The Kardashians aren’t paying much attention to Larsa’s recent interview," the source told ET in part. "They know why they aren’t close to Larsa anymore and she’s entitled to her opinions."

Pippen, meanwhile, joins a long list of celebrities who have contracted the flu-like virus. Khloe Kardashian, as well as Kanye, also tested positive this year, as well as Robert Pattinson and Prince William.

