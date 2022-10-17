Larsa Pippen Reacts to Rumors She's Dating Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus (Exclusive)

Larsa Pippen is being a social single lady.

During an interview with ET's Brice Sander at BravoCon, the 48-year-old Real Housewives of Miami star responded to rumors of a romance between her and Michael Jordan's 31-year-old son, Marcus. "I have a lot of friends," she said. "I mean, I'm very social. I was married for 23 years. This is the time for me to really, like, hone in on my relationships, so that’s kind of what I’m doing."

In September, a source told ET, "Larsa and Marcus Jordan are casually hanging out. The two have a lot of the same friends in common so have been around one another a lot and enjoy hanging out. They are having fun together." The source further noted Larsa was enjoying freedom after finalizing her divorce from Scottie Pippen.

As fans know, she and Marcus have a connection through her marriage to Scottie since he was Michael Jordan's former Chicago Bulls teammate. She and Scottie were married from 1997 until their divorce was finalized in December 2021.

Now, with a new season of Real Housewives of Miami set to premiere on Dec. 8, Larsa confirmed to Sander that she does date a bit on the new season, but the women don't set her up with anyone -- nor does she want them to.

"I feel like my type is a bit different than the other girls’ types," she said. "... I like a boss, but, like, someone that’s really sweet and, like, caring, too."

Has she found anyone who fits the description? Guess fans will just have to tune in to find out. In the meantime, viewers can check out the new trailer for season five here.