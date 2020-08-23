Larry King Breaks His Silence After Son and Daughter's Deaths

Larry King is mourning the loss of his two children, son Andy and daughter Chaia. In a Facebook post shared on Saturday, the 86-year-old TV personality expressed how heartbroken he was while also revealing their cause of death. Andy was 65 and Chaia was 51.

"It is with sadness and a father's broken heart that I confirm the recent loss of two of my children, Andy King, and Chaia King," he wrote. "Both of them were good and kind souls and they will be greatly missed."

"Andy passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack on July 28th, and Chaia passed on August 20th, only a short time after having been diagnosed with lung cancer," he explained. "Losing them feels so out of order. No parent should have to bury a child. My family and I thank you for your outpouring of kind sentiments and well wishes. In this moment, we need a little time and privacy to heal. I thank you for respecting that."

Chaia was King's only daughter and they were very close. ET learned on Friday that King has had a rough time and is still recovering from a stroke he had last year. This is an extremely difficult time for the King family.

King had Chaia with his ex-wife Alene Akins. After he and Atkins got married in 1961, the journalist adopted Andy, Akins' son from a previous relationship. King is also father to son Larry King Jr. whom he had with ex-wife Annette Kaye, as well as sons Cannon and Chance King with ex-wife Shawn King.

The TV and radio host, meanwhile, suffered a near-fatal stroke in May of last year. He also filed for divorce from his wife of 22 years, Shawn King, in August of 2019.