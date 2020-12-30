Lance Bass Says 'We Should Listen' to Britney Spears Amid Conservatorship Battle

Lance Bass is showing his support for Britney Spears amid her ongoing conservatorship case.

In an interview with Australia's Today Extra on Tuesday, 41-year-old Bass commented on 39-year-old Spears' legal battle with her dad, Jamie Spears. The pop star's conservatorship was recently extended until September 2021.

"We should definitely listen to her, and if she wants out of this conservatorship with her dad controlling it, then we should listen to her," Bass said, via Us Weekly. "I don't know the specifics of her situation and if she should be out of a conservatorship. But the thing I've told the fans out there is I don't know. I have no idea what's really going on."

"I do trust her sister, Jamie Lynn [Spears] and as long as Jamie Lynn is cool with whatever she's doing, I mean, I have to be," he continued.

Bass also reflected on how his experience shooting to fame with *NSYNC compared to Spears' experience.

"Being a female is definitely different," he acknowledged. "Being at such a young age. Also I had my best friends in my group, so it was easier to deal with. She was just a solo act."

"She had everything riding on her shoulders, the whole world was either against her or for her and that's a lot to take in," he added.

ET spoke with Bass back in September, when he shared that he'd recently spoken with Spears' younger sister, 29-year-old Jamie Lynn Spears, which made him feel "so much better" about the situation.

"They aren't as worried as we are," Bass said, noting that people "have no idea what's really going on."

"So we just have to trust that the loved ones around her are doing the right thing," he said. "The one thing that I do know is, I know Jamie Lynn… If Jamie is OK with everything going on, I feel like she really has her sister's back during all this. So, I trust her to give us the real information."

Bass shared that he's a supporter of the #FreeBritney movement.

"I hope everyone figures out exactly what is happening in her life," he said. "I do believe that things are settling the way they should be… There's a judge in charge of all this, so we really need to just trust the judge in the situation and know that things will work out for the best."

Earlier this month, ET spoke with Spears' former makeup artist, Billy B., and he said that that he speaks to her daily via text or telephone, and that she is doing well. Regarding a CNN report published on Dec. 15 that quoted a source who claimed the "Toxic" singer "faces ongoing challenges with her mental health," Billy told ET that Spears is "hurt and disappointed" that anyone would say that.

"We're talking about someone who did a residency in Las Vegas under the conservatorship," Billy said. "It's ridiculous for anyone to claim that she is not well."

Billy also told ET that Spears is well aware of exactly what is going on with her ongoing conservatorship case.

"She is 100 percent optimistic about what the outcome will be in the end," Billy said. "She is patient and strategic."

"We like to say it was us, Britney and *NSYNC who broke down the door with '90s pop music," he said.

The 40-year-old singer also talked about an upcoming project with Bass, which he teased was "exciting, diverse and liberating."

"We had this idea of something that [we're] not giving it out quite yet, but with everything that's been going on…We've been playing phone tag," he shared. "All I can say is it's in the realm of what we said, a collaboration, and that's all I'm gonna say right now. But we're still talking."

"The time frame is probably January, maybe, to have an announcement," he continued. "I see on the horizon a lot of really big things happening in January, around my birthday month."

