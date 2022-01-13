Lamar Odom Slams 'Corny' Tristan Thompson, Shares What He Wants to Tell Khloe Kardashian

Lamar Odom has got one word to describe Tristan Thompson for cheating on Khloe Kardashian and fathering a child with Maralee Nichols -- "corny."

The former NBA star shared his feelings while out in Atlanta on Wednesday, revealing to TMZ exactly how he feels about what Thompson put Kardashian through.

"Dude is corny for that," said Odom, who now lives in Atlanta. When asked if he's reached out to his famous ex following the ordeal, Odom said he hadn't "been fortunate enough to reach out to her."

"It's too bad," he told the outlet. "But she's going to be all right." Odom was also asked what he would say if he had the opportunity to speak with Kardashian.

"First, I would give her a hug," Odom responded. "I haven't seen her in a long time. What would I say? Just to be strong. Keep her faith in God and be strong for her daughter."

As far as rekindling things with Kardashian again, Odom said, "Just to be around would be a blessing."

Just one day after Thompson publicly apologized to Kardashian for the short-lived affair, Odom, in a comment captured by Instagram account commentsbycelebs, weighed in.

"I truly wish nothing but the best for her," Odom wrote. "I'm hoping we can reconnect and talk one day as friends. She is a good person and deserves the world."

Earlier this month, Thompson confirmed he was the father to Nichols' son. In a statement posted on Instagram, Thompson said he looked forward to amicably raising his and Nichols' son. He also addressed Kardashian directly.

"Khloe, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years," he wrote. "My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."

As far as how Kardashian is dealing with all of this, a source told ET that the 37-year-old reality TV star "has been doing her best to stay positive, take care of herself both mentally and physically, and continue to focus on her biggest priority, True." The source added that Kardashian and Thompson have been in touch, and while the NBA star has been apologetic in an attempt to smooth things over after what he's put her through, the source is adamant the communication between them is strictly about matters regarding True.

"Khloe and Tristan are in touch about logistical things and about what's going on with True," the source said, "and that's really the focus when they're communicating. He has been apologetic and attempting to make things better."