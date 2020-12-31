Lamar Odom Claims Ex-Fiancée Sabrina Parr Has Hacked His Social Media and Taken His Passport

Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr's relationship has taken another rocky turn. The 41-year-old NBA star took to Instagram on Wednesday and claimed that his ex-fiancée has taken his social media platforms "hostage."

Last month, the two celebrated their 1-year engagement anniversary despite 33-year-old Parr sharing that she ended her engagement to Odom just one week prior. But the two now appear to no longer be on good terms.

"What’s up good people. I've been working hard to build my brand and a new team. 💪🏾🙏🏾," Odom shared on Instagram. "Unfortunately my social media platforms are being held hostage by my ex and we are working hard to recover my passwords for IG and Twitter~ if any of y'all know someone who can get it reset for me hit my brand managers DM ASAP @savvygirlconsulting. ... If you got an iphone im on club house so drop in, Im starting a room about Mental Health, Toxic and Abusive Relationships and Self Love."

"Thank y'all for loving me and supporting me I love y'all back. ❤️," he continued. "Now watch me work 💪🏾."

In a follow-up post, Odom claimed Parr has hacked his social media every few months and also won't give him back his passport.

"No love lost BabyDoll but it’s over," he wrote. "All I ask is that you release my Passport and my Passwords. That's it. You've wronged me in so many ways and I was willing to walk away quietly but I see you want a show."

"I gave you a global platform," he continued. "Use it for your good or it will destroy you. All the best ❤️."

In a now deleted post on her Instagram Stories, Parr called the accusations "extremely disappointing."

"We are no longer together and haven't been for a while," she wrote, via Page Six. "I’ve [chosen] to move in silence about the situation & I suggest you do the same. We both know the truth and I can assure you no truth is being told on their end. Now if you excuse me, I'm going to continue moving on in peace & silence."

The outlet also reported that she posted then deleted screenshots of alleged emails with Odom’s team showing conversations about attempting to reset his access to his social media accounts.

Later, Odom shared a screenshot on his own Instagram Stories of what appears to be him attempting to get control of one of his social media accounts but the information getting sent to an email and phone number that he claimed was Parr's.

"Where is the lie?" he wrote. "That is my exes phone number and her business email."

Instagram

Last month, both Odom and Parr shared a picture of him kissing her on the cheek on their Instagram Stories, appearing to get back together after ending their engagement.

Parr wrote, "I know society pushes us to walk away from everyone and everything that hurts us, but the truth is, some things are worth staying for!"

Just a week prior, she shared on Instagram that she ended her engagement to Odom and claimed that he had "some things that he alone has to work through." The two got engaged in November 2019 after three months of dating.

"I love him dearly but I am no longer able to be by his side while he seeks the help he so desperately needs," she wrote at the time. "I wish him all the best and I am asking that you pray for everyone involved."