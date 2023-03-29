Lala Kent Says 'Vanderpump Rules' Cast Caught Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss 'Under Covers' at Off-Camera Event

Lala Kent says looking back, the Vanderpump Rules cast saw many red flags between Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss -- and chose to ignore them.

The reality star was on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live on Tuesday, and revealed that at one point someone recalled "opening the doors and seeing Sandoval and Raquel under covers together" when he was in a relationship with Ariana Madix. The cast member then thought, "'This is weird but they’re just best friends.'"

Kent doesn’t give away who caught the two in the compromising position but says it was off-camera at a party.

The 32-year-old reality star goes on to tell Lewis that she did not tell Madix about anything because the two "haven’t been close for a while." However, she said she did tell Scheana Shay.

Kent says Shay confronted Madix, Leviss and Sandoval but they all said nothing was going on.

VPR alum Jax Taylor recently spoke with ET's Rachel Smith about Sandoval's affair with Leviss. Taylor hasn’t spoken to Sandoval since the news broke but has thought back to the last time he saw him -- and it was with Leviss.

"Last time I saw [Sandoval] was at Labor Day, we were at an event in Orange County, which is a couple hours drive from our house, and he was there with Raquel, which kind of makes sense at the time," Taylor recalled. "Things are starting to add up, like, wait a minute, I just didn't think of it at the time and now looking back, it's just kind of like, oh, I just didn't I didn't think about it."

Madix and Sandoval split earlier this month after almost 10 years together. It has since been revealed that Madix allegedly caught Sandoval with inappropriate text messages on his phone from Leviss while at his band's show. In the fallout since, Sandoval and Leviss have been accused of having a months-long affair in secret.