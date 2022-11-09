'Laguna Beach' Star Talan Torriero Reacts to Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari's Reunion Hookup Confession

Talan Torriero has no problem being known as Laguna Beach's player. The former reality star, who appeared on seasons 1 and 2 of the hit MTV series, was a topic of conversation during a recent reunion when Lauren Conrad appeared as a guest on Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti's Back to the Beach podcast.

During the episode, LC and Kristin discussed their much-talked-about "love triangle" with Stephen, noting that he actually wasn't the main guy in the mix at the time.

"The producers were all swaying us in different directions. I feel like Talan just took it upon himself to be that guy," Kristin said. "And that's what I love so much about it."

"He did. But I'll say this. This is terrible," Lauren added, laughing. "They were always like, everybody wants Stephen, but, like, they were never like, honestly, I was hooking up with Talan."

"We all were," Kristin confirms.

Shortly after the Dear Media podcast dropped, Talan took to TikTok to comment on his former co-stars' discussion, sharing a pic of LC, Stephen, and Kristin posing together as he lip-synced to Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero."

Talan jokingly sang, "It's me, hi, I'm the problem, it's me."

Talan's involvement in his co-stars' love lives wasn't the only storyline missing from the series. During her podcast appearance, LC added that while it seemed like she was pining for Stephen throughout the series, "I [had] several boyfriends during this time. Which I'm like, I feel so bad for them if they ever watch this. They were like, 'Oh man. I'm often kind of off in a corner, just like, creepily watching you guys, which is kind of embarrassing.'"

Talan has gone on to marry Danielle Torriero, and the couple shares two kids. Lauren is married to William Tell and they share two sons. Stephen confirmed his relationship with TV personality Alex Weaver, while Kristin split from her ex Jay Cutler in 2020. They share three kids.