'Laguna Beach' Cast Reunites, Plays 'Never Have I Ever' & More -- Watch

The Laguna Beach cast is back together! Sixteen years after the show debuted, Lauren Conrad,Kristin Cavallari, Stephen Colletti, Trey Phillips, Dieter Schmitz, Lo Bosworth, Talan Torriero, Morgan Smith, Christina Sinclair and Loren Polster reunited as part of their partnership with #GoodToVote and HeadCount to promote voter registration ahead of the election.

The season 1 cast took a walk down memory lane, sharing their favorite memories, and even playing "Never Have I Ever" and a game of trivia during the 30-minute reunion.

"I feel like the last time we all might have been in the same room was when we were going to the VMAs one time," Colletti recalled. "MTV was like 'Here, we're going to launch this show and here's 45 minutes of media training. Go have fun and then this show is going to air on MTV. Good luck!'"

The cast also dished on the "inauthentic" scenes of the show and how they had to redo many of them.

"We did a lot of pickup scenes where it was definitely out of order," shared Cavallari. "And we had to pretend like prom just happened. [Then we'd be told], wait, pretend like prom hasn't happened."

They did admit that they have never rewatched the show as adults, but couldn't have been more grateful to be a part of TV history.

"I've seen minutes of it, but I've never re-watched the whole thing," said Cavallari, with Phillips adding, "It's crazy because I remember watching it when it first came out and every time you're like, 'That's not exactly how it was. They changed this.' Then all of a sudden, 10 years later, you're watching it and you're like, 'Oh that b**ch.'"

Among the highlights also included Coletti sharing how he always has people "shout my name in the way that Kristin liked to pronounce it."

"They try to say it and it's really, really funny because they look pretty ridiculous," he quipped, with Cavallari adding, "People are always asking me to say it. I'm like, 'Come on man!'"

When answering fan questions, they shared if they would do reality TV again, how the kids at their school felt about them filming the show, their favorite episodes to film, their parents' thoughts and more.

Earlier this week, Cavallari shared how it felt to reunite with her peers. "It was so much fun! That's the first time that we have quote-unquote been together since high school, since we stopped filming," Cavallari said during the On The List with Brett Gursky podcast. "So it was really good to see everybody."

The mother of three also shared that it was "totally fine" between her and Conrad.

"So much time has passed and what we went through was so silly and it was so high school that I'm pretty sure we're both over it at this point," the Uncommon James founder shared.