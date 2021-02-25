Lady Gaga's Dog Walker Shot, Two of Her Dogs are Stolen

Lady Gaga's dog walker is in the hospital following a shooting that took place while he was walking the 34-year-old singer's dogs on Wednesday night.

The Los Angeles Police Department tells ET that the shooting took place on Wednesday night in L.A. at 9:40 p.m. on Sierra Bonita Avenue. The shooter was seen fleeing the scene in a white sedan.

Two of Gaga's three French bulldogs, Gustave and Koji, were stolen, while the third, Asia, managed to escape and was later recovered by police. The weapon used was a semi automatic handgun and it has not been recovered. The suspect is currently at large.

Ryan Fischer, Gaga's dog walker and friend, has been watching the singer's dogs while she's been in Italy filming the movie Gucci. According to the LAPD, Fischer was in critical condition when he was transported to the hospital. A source tells ET that he is currently in the hospital, and is recovering.

A source tells ET that Gaga is offering a $500,000 reward for the return of her dogs, "no questions asked." Anyone who has the dogs can email KojiandGustav@gmail.com.

ET has reached out to Gaga's rep for comment.