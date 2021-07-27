Lady Gaga Steps Out in New York City in the Highest Stilettos We've Ever Seen

It's gonna be hard to "just dance" in those! Lady Gaga stepped out in New York City on Monday, proving that even her streetwear is chic wear.

The 35-year-old Mother Monster wore a fitted black Magda Butrym ribbed knit dress and shades, but it was her sky-high platform heels that caught the attention of fashion lovers everywhere.

James Devaney/GC Images

The 9-inch Pleaser Infinity lace-up boots placed her several heads taller than her actual five-foot, one-inch height.

This isn't the first time Gaga has worn the impressive pumps. She also rocked the look on the red carpet at the 2020 MTV VMAs, pairing the platforms with a blown-out silver dress.

Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV

Gaga is currently in New York preparing for some upcoming shows with singer Tony Bennett, which are set to take place early next month. Bennett has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease and the collaborators' performances, One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, will be their final public shows together. They will take the stage at Radio City Music Hall.