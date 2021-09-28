Lady Gaga Cries in Emotional Trailer for Her and Tony Bennett's Final Album

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett are teaming up one last time. On Tuesday, the singers released a trailer for their Cole Porter tribute album, Love For Sale, which is a follow-up to their 2014 album, Cheek to Cheek.

In the trailer, Gaga reveals that the album was Bennett's idea, one that he shared with her a day after Cheek to Cheek's debut, and she quickly jumped at the opportunity to work with him again.

"I really want young kids to listen to jazz music, because it's important," Gaga says of her reason for making the album. "It is not something that should be left behind. It is something that should be coveted so sacredly forever."

The pair went on to record the album between 2018 and 2020, when Bennett was privately dealing with his Alzheimer's. Though he was diagnosed in 2016, Bennett's family only publicly shared the news in February 2021.

As footage of the pair dancing, singing and laughing together plays in the trailer, Bennett has nothing but kind words to say about Gaga.

"She's got so much talent, that the minute we're together, something very good happens between the two of us," he says, before continuing his praise with her by his side.

"She's so talented that I know it's going to come out good," Bennett says, as Gaga tears up and replies, "That's very kind, Tony."

"It's very true," he insists.

Gaga's tears ramp up in the final moments of the trailer, as she states, "I hope that I can make Tony proud throughout my career by carrying jazz forward and continuing to sing it."

"This has been really special, and it's a time I'll never forget," she says. "I can only hope and pray that when people hear this record, they know the value of that sort of intergenerational friendship."

"I love her," Bennett says.

"I love him, too. I really do," Gaga replies. "So much."

Love For Sale, which features 10 tracks on the regular version and 12 on the deluxe one, will be the final studio recording of Bennett’s career, and is the culmination of Bennett and Gaga's 10-year recording history.

Love For Sale is due out on Oct. 1.