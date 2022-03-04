Lady Gaga Breaks Down in Tears After Tony Bennett Introduces Her GRAMMYs Performance

Tony Bennett made a surprise appearance at Sunday's 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards when he appeared in a pre-taped video to introduce his friend and frequent collaborator, Lady Gaga.

The 36-year-old triple-threat star gave a powerful and emotional performance Sunday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, singing her and Bennett's "Love for Sale" and "Do I Love You." Even though Bennett, who blew Gaga a kiss and was decked out in a suit, wasn't physically in attendance, his presence was palpable. At the end of the performance, Gaga was moved to tears. She also spoke into the mic and said, "I love you, Tony. We miss you."

In August, Bennett, with Gaga by his side, gave his final performance at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. This came after it was revealed that the 95-year-old singer has been battling Alzheimer's disease since 2016.

At this year's GRAMMYs, Gaga and Bennett are nominated for Record of the Year, Best Music Video and Best Pop for "I Get a Kick Out of You." Meanwhile, their album, Love for Sale, is up for Album of the Year, Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical and Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album.

In 2015, the duo won Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for their album, Cheek to Cheek.